Imran Khan to address rally in Alipur tomorrow

Articles
Former PM Imran Khan. Image: File

ALIPUR: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will address a public rally at Al-Mannan Garden in Alipur tehsil of Muzaffargarh district on Monday at 6:00 pm.

Imran Khan is going to hold the public gathering as an election campaign for by-polls in two constituencies – PP-273 Alipur and PP-272 Jatoi.

Preparation of stage and placement of chairs are in the final phase at the site of the rally.

PTI candidates Yasir Jatoi (PP-273) and Muazzam Ali Jatoi are enthusiastic about Imran Khan’s rally. Sources said a large number of masses is expected to participate in the public gathering.

Read more: Not afraid of arrest, ready for it, says Imran Khan

On July 8, former prime minister Imran Khan had said that he was not afraid of arrest and if the government wanted to detain him, he was ready.

In an informal conversation with the journalists, the PTI chief had said that the group of three slaves had ignited the fire in the angry nation.

He had also underscored that if a coalition government had to be formed then he would sit as opposition adding that his government had to face blackmailing in the past due to weak government.

While touching on the establishment, Imran Khan had opined that those who were against the army were the enemies of the state saying that nobody could weaken the Pakistan army. He had also claimed that those who were against the army were now part of the government.

Imran Khan had also alleged that now preparations were in full swing to rig the by-elections and warned about the possible public reaction against it.

The PTI chairman had also said that the bureaucracy didn’t stand in support of the PTI as they feared revenge from Sharifs.

