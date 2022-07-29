Advertisement
  Imran Khan to visit Lahore today, will meet 'Elahis'
Imran Khan to visit Lahore today, will meet ‘Elahis’

Imran Khan to visit Lahore today, will meet ‘Elahis’

Articles
Imran Khan to visit Lahore today, will meet ‘Elahis’

Image: File

  • Imran Khan will be arriving in Lahore today on a very significant visit
  • PTI chief will meet Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi
  • They will discuss matter regarding Punjab politics
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan will be arriving in Lahore today on a very significant visit related to the current political situation, reported BOL News.

The sources close to PTI informed that the PTI chief will meet Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi to discuss a matter related to the government in the province.

During the meeting, consultations will be held regarding the formation of the Punjab Cabinet, while political issues will also be concluded.

Imran Khan Khan will also hold meetings with the members of the Assembly in the Chief Minister’s House, in which instructions will be given to the members of the Assembly for the political action plan.

On the other hand, a joint meeting of Tehreek-e-Insaf and Q-League parliamentary party has been called, which will be held at 2 pm in the Punjab Assembly government lobby.

Earlier, due to the bad weather conditions, Chairman PTI postponed his visit to Lahore yesterday.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and PTI are in power in Punjab province which the government has been planning to topple.

PML-Q’s Pervaiz Elahi took the slot of CM Punjab days back after the verdict by Supreme Court announced him victorious against PML-N’s candidate Hamza Shehbaz.

