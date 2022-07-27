Imran Khan to visit Lahore, will discuss important matters

Chairman PTI Imran Khan to visit Lahore tomorrow (Thursday)

LAHORE: Following the election of the new Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to visit Lahore tomorrow (Thursday), reported BOL News.

Imran Khan will be meeting newly appointed CM Punjab Pervaiz Elahi to discuss government formation in the province.

It is also said that the PTI chief will take important decisions in regard to the provincial government. The performance road map of the Punjab government will also be discussed.

Notably, in a late-night ceremony, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Pervaiz Elahi took oath as the new Chief Minister (CM) in Punjab.

He was declared victorious in the election after the hearing in the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday and as per the court orders, his oath was administered by President Dr Arif Alvi.

The swearing-in ceremony of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took place in the President’s House in Islamabad and Moonis Elahi, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, Moosa Elahi, Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed, Zain Qureshi, Murad Ras, Yasmin Rashid and others attended the ceremony.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Pakistan set aside the ruling of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari and termed it unconstitutional and accepted the petition of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and declared him as Punjab Chief Minister.

