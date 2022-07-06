‘Unite and stand up against facism’: Imran Khan urges to protest against journalist’s arrest

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has urged people to come out to protest against the arrest of journalist Imran Riaz Khan.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier said that all those who support democracy and right to freedom of expression as enshrined in the Constitution must come out and protest against the arrest of Imran Riaz Khan.

He highlighted the ongoing violence and targeting of journalists including Ayaz Amir and many others to instill fear and silencing critical voices.

“Unless we all unite and stand up against this fascism it will be the end of democracy and freedom in Pakistan.”

Anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan was taken into custody police after he arrived in Islamabad. His lawyer told media that Imran Riaz was taken into custody from Islamabad Toll Plaza in violation of the court’s order.

After the arrest, PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders strongly condemned the move and called for his immediate release.

“I strongly condemn the arbitrary arrest of Imran Riaz Khan by Punjab police tonight,” the PTI chairman wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, The Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposed of anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan’s petition against his arrest, saying that the police took him into custody from Attock which is not under the court’s jurisdiction.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said he received a report late Tuesday that the anchorperson had been arrested. His counsel informed the judge that he had notified the Lahore High Court (LHC) of 17 different cases filed against the journalist.

The IHC chief justice said the court has its own jurisdiction and the LHC can look into the matter. He said Imran Riaz Khan was arrested in Attock which does not fall under the court’s jurisdiction.

The lawyer argued that the police violated the court’s orders. However, the judge replied that the Islamabad police did not arrest the journalist rather it was the Punjab police.

Justice Minallah told the lawyer that if the LHC maintain that the arrest took place in Islamabad, then he could bring the order back. The court eventually disposed of the petition.

