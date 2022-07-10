Imran Khan wishes Muslims on Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD: PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has wished Muslims across the nation and around the world on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

“Wishing Muslims everywhere Eid Mubarak,” the PTI chairman said in a statement on Twitter as the nation celebrates the festive occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He also urged to thank Al-Mighty Allah for His blessings and to remember those without their loved ones. He also prayed for those suffering under oppression in Indian-occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

“As we celebrate & thank Allah for his blessings this Eid that commemorates sacrifice, let us remember & pray for those who are without their loved ones & for the people of IIOJK & Palestine suffering oppression under brutal Occupation,” he added.

Imran Khan offered his prayer at the Bani Gala mosque. His chief of Staff Dr Shahbaz Gill was also present.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar also wished the nation on Eid-ul-Azha and prayed that Allah accepts our sacrifices. He also urged to remember the valiant soldiers defending the nation on the border.

“On this day, remember the mujahids who are still sitting on the border away from their families to defend themselves so that we can celebrate Eid with safety.

PTI’s Senator Faisal Javed also wished the nation. “Happy Eid to you all! Lots of prayers, may Allah keep everyone safe, ease our problems, and develop Pakistan,” he tweeted.

Farrukh Habib wished Muslims across the nation on the occasion. He prayed for happiness, family, increase in sustenance, health, fitness, progress, prosperity and increase in faith.

