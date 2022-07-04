Advertisement
Imran Khan’s absence in Tweeps nomination

Articles
  • Imran Khan for ‘100 most beautiful faces of 2022’.
  • He was not included on TC Candler’s list.
  • Imran was also thought to have merited inclusion.
The former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan’s name was not included on TC Candler’s list of the 100 most handsome and stunning faces of 2022.

Whereas, Ayeza Khan, Sajal Aly, Neelam Muneer, Fawad Khan, and Imran Abbas were the actors from Pakistan who received TC Candler nominations. However, Imran Khan was also thought to have merited inclusion.

Twitter users inundated the social networking site with images of the former World Cup-winning captain as a result, and the hashtag #100MostBeautifulFacesOf2022 began to trend.

Twitter user wrote: “No one can be more classy, charismatic, and handsome the Imran Khan. So, I nominate my leader of hearts.”

Another follower called Imran a “great leader and great simplifier”.

Other PTI supporter said,  “World most handsome and the most beautiful smile in the world.”

Someone said, Imran’s face is the “most beautiful in this universe.”

Previously, he thanked the Islamabad and Rawalpindi based party supporters for coming out in such large numbers at the Parade Ground.

In a message from his Twitter handle, Khan said that he wanted to thank the people of Islamabad and Rawalpindi for coming out in such large numbers and standing up against ‘this Imported government of crooks.’

