Imran says ready to have friendship with USA, but not slavery

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that they are ready to have friendship with the USA but not ready at all to accept her slavery.

He said this while addressing a large gathering of the people in Sheikhupura on Thursday.

Read more: Court grants release to anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan

He said that how the USA could ask him not to go to Russia and dictate him what to do and not to do.

He said that he could not develop a friendship with India at the cost of Kashmiris and could not ignore their sacrifices.

Advertisement

India was an ally of the USA but she was buying petrol and decreasing its price and giving relief to her people.

He maintained that when India was asked not to import oil from Russia and clearly told them that their people’s interest was at their top priority.

Imran maintained that the thieves of the imported government had been imposed on Pakistan, blaming them that they would be ready to recognize Israel for money.

He said that China had taken out 700 million people from poverty during the last 35 years.

He said that these looters could not challenge the Western powers as they had a vested interest in European counties.

In the presence of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan could not make progress and Pakistan could not become a great nation.

Advertisement

For the money, they are ready to recognize Israel, adding their assets and looted money were lying in foreign countries.

He confidently said that the conspiracy of the USA and politics of big turncoats could not succeed, adding that the PTI would give insulting defeat to the PML-N in by-elections in Punjab.

Seeing the sentiments of Sheikhupura’s people, he asserted that Hamza could not win the elections.

Addressing to the PTI candidate Khurram, Imran said, “Khurram, you have won the election, seeing the presence of a large crowd and their sentiment.”

He recalled that he had started his party with some people but gradually people had been joining the party and with grace of Allah, the PTI now has become the biggest national party in the country as it spread throughout the four provinces.

Read more: PTI members take oath on reserved seats in Punjab Assembly

Advertisement

He said that farmers were facing trouble and problems due to the cruel policy of the imported government.

He maintained that if the PTI fight the elections unitedly, no one could not defeat it.

He said that the Pakistan movement was based on Kalma Tayyaba and this slogan united the Muslims of India.

He recalled that the Quaid-i-Azam wanted to make us a united nation on the base of Islamic teachings, establishing a welfare state, which would ensure the establishment of a justice system where the law is equal to the weak and the powerful.

Imran observed that turncoats were spending a huge amount of money to buy votes in by-elections, adding the Election Commission of Pakistan is helping Hamza Sharif win the by-elections.

He asked the Punjab IGP and Chief Secretary not to interfere in the election process otherwise the people would ask you about your illegal actions and would not spare you.

Advertisement

He warned that they should be ready, and have to face their consequences.

Imran noted the police officers and personnel who tortured women

He asked the people to protect their votes and remain watchful till the election process was complete.