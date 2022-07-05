Staff of the Diary Branch received the petition from the lawyers.

ISLAMABAD: A legal team of senior anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan has filed a contempt of court petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) over the journalist’s arrest, Bol news channel reported quoting sources on Tuesday night.

In-charge Assistant Registrar of IHC Diary Branch Asad Khan along with other staff arrived at the high court.

Staff of the Diary Branch received the petition of the lawyers and after that the petition was sent to IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, said the sources.

The sources said Athar Minallah may hold immediate hearing or issue an order on the plea.

Lawyer of Imran Riaz, Ali Ashfaq said he was present at the IHC to seek legal action against his client’s arrest. He said at the time of his arrest, the journalist was on phone call with him.

Police on Tuesday arrested Imran Riaz Khan from Islamabad Toll Plaza, in violation of the Islamabad High Court order.

It is pertinent here to mention that IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah had directed the Islamabad deputy commissioner and IG police not to harass senior journalists including Imran Khan, Bol news anchorperson Sami Ibrahim, Jameel Farooqui and Sabir Shakir. The high court had reportedly barred police from arresting them without taking prior permission from the court.

Condemning the arrest, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader Asad Umar said the arrest of Imran Riaz Khan was reprehensible. “Opinions are answered with arguments, not arrests,” he said.

For the latest BOL Live News, Follow on Google News. Read more on Latest Pakistan News on oldsite.bolnews.com