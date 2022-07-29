ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s self-proclaimed honesty was busted by the Financial Times story, in which details of massive funding of his party by The Abraaj Group CEO Arif Naqvi was revealed.

“Could it get more damning? The charade of self-proclaimed honesty & righteousness has been busted by the Financial Times story that details the flow of foreign funding into PTI bank accounts. Imran Niazi is a bunch of massive contradictions, lies & hypocrisy. Screaming facts!,” Shehbaz Sharif tweeted.

He asked Imran Khan to file a defamation case against Financial Times for publishing an indicting article.

“If he doesn’t & I am sure he wouldn’t, it will prove one more time how brazenly he is lying & cheating the people of Pakistan,” he added.

On the article, Imran Khan said it mentioned of the money received through banks as a result of fund raising. He said it was not an ill-gotten money.

Earlier on Friday, a government delegation visited the head office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and urged to immediately announce the reserved verdict of the PTI prohibited funding case.

Speaking outside the election commission office after the meeting, PML-N stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the delegation comprising PDM leaders met with the Chief Election Commissioner and all four provincial election commissioners.

Abbasi said the PTI has not given any record to ECP in eight years, adding that every political party has to declare the sources of foreign funding. He said the case against the PTI has been delayed for eight years and the verdict should be announced soon.

He added that the PTI government attempted to derail the case in power but the truth could not be subverted. He said the record of foreign funding held by the ECP was not provided by the party but rather by the State Bank of Pakistan.

He alleged that the PTI chairman has two foreign companies working as agents registered in the USA. He said parties receiving money from foreign sources cannot work in national interests.

