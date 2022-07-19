Indian oppression has failed to stop Kashmiri resistance: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the Indian oppressive state apparatus had failed to stop the journey of resistance, sacrifice, and defiance.

“The Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan Day is a reflection of Kashmiris’ pledge to continue their struggle till the idea of accession becomes a reality,” he said in his message on Kashmir Accession to Pakistan Day.

Kashmiris across the globe are marking the Kashmir Accession to Pakistan on July 19 as a resolution for accession was passed on this historic day in Srinagar.

The prime minister paid tribute to the persistent struggle of Kashmiris.

“We salute Kashmiris’ courage,” he said.

PM Sharif said after the passage of the resolution for accession to Pakistan, the people of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan fought a big struggle for freedom.

“The struggle and sacrifices of Kashmiris initiated in 1947 still continue and the 0.9 million Indian occupational troops have not succeeded in bringing down the passion of Kashmiris,” he said.

He said Kashmiris from generation to generation had been rendering immense sacrifices to get their right to self-determination.

He said Pakistan would continue to extend support to Kashmiris till the realization of their dream of holding a plebiscite in accordance with the resolutions of the Untied Nations and as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.