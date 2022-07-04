Instructions sent to provinces regarding Covid-19 spike: Abdul Qadir

Abdul Qadir Patel said on Monday that instructions were sent to the provinces regarding the current spike in Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel said on Monday that instructions were sent to the provinces regarding the current spike in Covid-19 cases in Pakistan.

Abdul Qadir Patel while addressing a press conference said that the Covid-19 positivity ratio has seen a surge in the past few weeks adding that the directives regarding SOPs were being issued by the government for all the provinces.

He also said that the wearing of masks was also made mandatory in public places. “Instructions are also issued for all the government offices.”

Abdul Qadir maintained that the government has been closely monitoring the situation in all the provinces and declared Karachi as the highly Covid-19 affected region.

The health minister said that he was in touch with the NDMA to deal with the situation and urged the nation to follow SOPs. “Masses should avoid public gatherings, especially during Eid-ul-Adha.”

Notably, Pakistan has seen a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases in the past few weeks as the count has reached a total of 675 in the last 24 hours with a positivity ratio of 4.61%, as reported by the National Institute of Health (NIH).

Amid the new surge in cases, 16,632 Covid tests were conducted country wide out of which 675 turned out to be positive. While two deaths were reported.

