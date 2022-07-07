Interior Minister discussed law and order situation with ITP delegation

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday, while talking to a delegation of Islami Tehreek-e-Pakistan (ITP) headed by Secretary-General Allama Dr Shabbir Hassan Meesami said, “Consultations will be held with all religious scholars to ensure law and order during Muharram.”

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday, while talking to a delegation of Islami Tehreek-e-Pakistan (ITP) headed by Secretary-General Allama Dr Shabbir Hassan Meesami said, “Consultations will be held with all religious scholars to ensure law and order during Muharram.”

The interior minister said, “The country’s constitution gives complete freedom to followers of all religions and schools of thought to practice their rituals.”

Rana Sanaullah also expressed that the government accords full respect to all religions and schools of thought and also stay in communication with them. He applauded the efforts of the ITP for the promotion of sectarian harmony in the country.

In the delegation of ITP Vice President Allama Arif Wahidi, Additional General Secretary Allama Nazir Taqvi, Allama Syed Asad Alam Naqvi, and Allama Zahid Ali Akhunzada were present. During the meeting, the political, and national issues were discussed.

