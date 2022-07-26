Advertisement
  • ISPR: Pakistan Army assisting authorities during urban flooding
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army troops are assisting authorities in rescue and relief efforts in areas hit by recent urban flooding in various parts of the country, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a statement.

ISPR in its statement claimed that Pakistan Army Emergency Response teams are consistently busy dewatering and supplying basic food necessities and medical care to affected populations. Pakistan Army dewatering teams are carrying flood relief operations in District Jamshoro, Gharo Grid station, and South Karachi including Shahra e Faisal and Nipa Chowrangi, Lasbela, Turbat, and Quetta.

According to the report, the Pakistan Army assisting authorities and establishes Relief Camps including Medical facilities, and distributes necessary food and ration among the local residents. Various Standby and response teams are stationed at various locations in Sindh and Balochistan for relief activities and to counter any emergency circumstances due to flooding.

ISPR mentioned that Pakistan Army troops and mobile medical teams delivered relief goods and free medicines to hundreds of residents in areas of Jamshoro, Gharo, Kemari, and Nipa Chowrangi. Besides, the medical team also supplied medical aid to over 1500 people at Quetta, Turbat, and Lasbella in Balochistan.

