Edition: English
  ISPR says two terrorists killed in Harnai operation
  • In response to the kidnapping of Shaheed Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza, army soldiers conducted a search operation in the Harnai and Mangi Dam regions on Thursday
  • 10 to 12 terrorists kidnapped Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza (served at DHA Quetta) and his cousin Umer Javed near Warchoom, Ziarat, on their route to Quetta on July 12 and 13 after visiting the Quaid’s Residency.
RAWALPINDI: In response to the kidnapping of Shaheed Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza, army soldiers conducted a search operation in the Harnai and Mangi Dam regions on Thursday. Two terrorists were killed in the course of the operation, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) releases a statement. 

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), 10 to 12 terrorists kidnapped Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza (served at DHA Quetta) and his cousin Umer Javed near Warchoom, Ziarat, on their route to Quetta on July 12 and 13 after visiting the Quaid’s Residency.

The Army Quick Reaction Forces were promptly dispatched to pursue the fleeing terrorists, who were tracked to their hideouts in the approximate vicinity of Mangi Dam upon receipt of intelligence.

The security forces, including Special Services Group (SSG) personnel, initiated a helicopter-based search operation. Consequently, on the night of July 13 and 14, one of the security teams noticed 6 to 8 terrorists traveling in a Nullah in the adjacent mountains.

The terrorists killed Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza after realizing that they could be surrounded and attempting to flee. Two terrorists were killed in the subsequent firefight, but the surviving militants and Omer were able to leave for the time being.

The recovery of a hoard of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), explosives, and ammunition.

ISPR said that the security forces maintained sanitization efforts in the region despite poor weather circumstances because they were committed to reclaiming the innocent civilian hostages and apprehending the criminals.

It stated that the security forces remained determined to prevent such shameful attempts to undermine Balochistan’s peace, stability, and growth.

