JI Chief: Patience of people has run out due to inflation

KARACHI: Chief of Jamaat e Islami (JI) Siraj ul Haq has said that the patience of people has run out because of the continuous rise in inflation. “The horses of the rulers are in the air-conditioned stables, and the children of the poor are forced to live in the scorching heat.”

According to the BOL News report, the Jamat e Islami chief said that the animals of the farmers were dying due to the lumpy skin disease. The government departments were nowhere to be seen and the government should take steps on an emergency basis for the treatment of the animals.

According to the report, the lumpy skin disease has spread in both Punjab and Sindh. The government is providing fewer vaccines to the farmers. The cattle farms in the country are directed to keep the animals vaccinated before keeping them up for the sale.

Amir Jamaat-e-Islami said that the farmers should be compensated for the loss and vaccination should be ensured. Siraj-ul-Haq claimed that the load-shedding is being carried out for 18 hours while people’s patience is running out due to inflation and increasing prices in the daily commodities.