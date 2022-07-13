Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as acting CJP

Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath on Wednesday as the acting chief justice of Pakistan (CJP)

Chief Justice Athar Minallah has proceeded on leave

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Chief Justice Block in the conference room

ISLAMABAD: Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath on Wednesday as the acting chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Islamabad High Court (IHC) while Chief Justice Athar Minallah has proceeded on leave, reported BOL News.

As per details, the oath was administered by the Senior judge Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani as Justice Minallah will be on leave till August 25.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Chief Justice Block in the conference room and the IHC staff including senior officials, lawyers and judges of subordinate judiciary attended the ceremony.

Justice Farooq secured his LLB degree from London University, UK, and qualified as Barrister-at-Law from Lincoln’s Inn, London, in 1993. He was enrolled as an advocate of Lahore High Court in 1994 and of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2007.

It is pertinent to mention here that Honourable Chief Justice Athar Minallah is a renowned jurist from Pakistan who is currently appointed as the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court on 28 November 2018. A lawyer by the profession frequently took an active part in the various lawyer movements to safeguard their rights. Justice Athar Minallah is a staunch supporter of free speech in the country advocating to ensure better rights and freedom.

