Kaira backs Mazari’s decision in CM Punjab election

ISLAMABAD: Qamar Zaman Kaira, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs, backed the ruling of deputy speaker Punjab assembly Dost Mohammad Mazari in the election of Punjab chief minister on Saturday.

“What Mazari did was by the law and the constitution,” he stated during a press conference. Given the Supreme Court orders, Kaira stated that the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker had rejected the vote of Pakistan Muslim League Q party members.

“Members of political parties were obligated to obey the party leadership’s decision, and it was the party leader’s prerogative to make choices on behalf of its followers,” he emphasized. When asked about PTI president Imran Khan’s protest call, he claimed Imran Khan was attempting to influence the courts by agitating its supporters to win verdicts in his favor since he only accepted decisions of his choosing.

Given the current political situation, Kaira believes the Supreme Court should convene a full bench and provide a thorough judgment to avoid further political problems. He stated that legislative issues should have settled in parliament rather than in the courts, but sadly, it had become a habit to dispute the parliament’s verdict in the courts.

He denied allegations of horse-trading during the run-off election for the Chief Minister of Punjab, claiming that all articles written and shown on television were fake.