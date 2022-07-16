Advertisement
  Karachi rain: Heavy rainfall expected till Monday
Karachi rain: Heavy rainfall expected till Monday
KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday said there was a chance of heavy rainfall in Karachi as the low wind pressure had intensified and turned into depression.

The low pressure in the north-east of the Arabian Sea intensified into a depression. Meanwhile, the wind is blowing at a speed of 50 to 55 km per hour. The depression is 400 km south-east of Karachi and 340 km from Thatta.

In the next 36 hours, the system will move in a north-westerly direction towards Oman. Thunderstorms are likely to occur in Sindh including Karachi till July 18.

Read more: Pakistan weather update: More rains to hit parts of the country

There will be severe flooding in the sea, therefore the fishermen are advised not to go into the sea. There is a serious risk of urban flooding across Sindh, including Karachi. Vulnerable infrastructure is threatened by gales and strong winds.

All concerned agencies are instructed to be on high alert.

Meanwhile, drizzling and moderate rain happened in Baldia Town, FB Area, Gulshan e Hadeed, Korangi and other areas of the metropolis on Saturday.

