Karachi rain: Light showers or heavy fall?

Karachi to receive light showers today

The maximum temperature is likely to be recorded at 35 degrees Celsius

The fourth spell will enter city by mid of August

KARACHI: The city is likely to receive light showers in the morning and evening hours, as predicted by the Meteorological Department.

As per details, the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is likely to be recorded at 35 degrees Celsius.

The humidity in the air was recorded at 80%. South-west wind blowing at a speed of 20 kmph in the city.

The weather will remain partly cloudy today and there is no chance of heavy rain in Karachi till August 10.

However, the fourth spell of monsoon will grip the city from mid of August.

The recent monsoon spell in Sindh has claimed over 11 lives including five in Karachi.

Countrywide rains

The Met Department has predicted heavy falls this season across Pakistan and almost all major cities in all four provinces have been witnessing downpours turning the weather pleasant for the citizens.

However, in Balochistan, life stands to still amid the heavy rainfalls as the death toll reaches 102.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif set up a committee and asked his ministers to assess the damage caused by monsoon rains across the country.

