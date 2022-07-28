Karachi rain: More falls expected under new system

Moderate to heavy rainfall hit the city in the wee hours on Thursday

KARACHI: Moderate to heavy rainfall hit the city in the wee hours on Thursday leaving the already inundated roads flooded and long traffic jams however, the Meteorological Department has forecast more falls in Karachi today, reported BOL News.

The areas that received rainfall included Korangi, Landhi, Sharae Faisal, Azizabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, II Chundrigar Road, and Saddar.

Notably, the catastrophic monsoon has wreaked havoc in Pakistan claiming a whopping 337 lives. The NDMA data revealed that Sindh and Balochistan have been witnessing abnormal rains this season.

During the falls, 17 people have said to be died due to different incidents in the past few days in Sindh.

Another rain system is currently gripping Tharparker and under its influence, the rain continued throughout Sindh including Karachi.

The PMD has warned of more rainfall in the city and said, “The low-pressure area causing widespread heavy rains in Sindh has moved westward, towards the Oman coast. The low over west Rajasthan, India now lies over northwest Rajasthan & adjoining northeast Sindh.”

Under the new system, more rainfall will grip Sindh including Karachi.

