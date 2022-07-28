Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Karachi rain: More falls expected under new system

Karachi rain: More falls expected under new system

Articles
Advertisement
Karachi rain: More falls expected under new system

Image: File

Advertisement
  • Moderate to heavy rainfall hit the city in the wee hours on Thursday
  • The Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in Karachi today
  • The catastrophic monsoon has wreaked havoc in Pakistan claiming a whopping 337 lives
Advertisement

KARACHI: Moderate to heavy rainfall hit the city in the wee hours on Thursday leaving the already inundated roads flooded and long traffic jams however, the Meteorological Department has forecast more falls in Karachi today, reported BOL News.

The areas that received rainfall included Korangi, Landhi, Sharae Faisal, Azizabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, II Chundrigar Road, and Saddar.

Notably, the catastrophic monsoon has wreaked havoc in Pakistan claiming a whopping 337 lives. The NDMA data revealed that Sindh and Balochistan have been witnessing abnormal rains this season.

During the falls, 17 people have said to be died due to different incidents in the past few days in Sindh.

Another rain system is currently gripping Tharparker and under its influence, the rain continued throughout Sindh including Karachi.

Advertisement

The PMD has warned of more rainfall in the city and said, “The low-pressure area causing widespread heavy rains in Sindh has moved westward, towards the Oman coast. The low over west Rajasthan, India now lies over northwest Rajasthan & adjoining northeast Sindh.”

Under the new system, more rainfall will grip Sindh including Karachi.

Also Read

Karachi rain update: More downpours in next 24 hours
Karachi rain update: More downpours in next 24 hours

 The Met Department has predicted more downpours in the next 24 hours...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Weather News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story