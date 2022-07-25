Advertisement
Karachi rain: Downpours to continue today

KARACHI: Heavy rainfall that hit the city yesterday (Sunday) will continue today as well. The Met Department has warned of excessive falls this monsoon and the second spell is said to be more stronger than the previous one.

 

00:28 (PST)26 Jul

Rains likely to continue till July 27 in Karachi: chief meteorologist

KARACHI: Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz on Monday said the rain system had moved towards Balochistan. However, due to its effects, clouds continued to form in the city. "At this time, there is a possibility of heavy rain in Korangi, Shah Faisal, Malir and other eastern areas," Sardar Safraz forecasted. He said light to moderate rain might occur in other parts of the city. He predicted that rains could continue till July 27 in Karachi. Earlier, he had forecasted that another...

10:58 (PST)25 Jul

Karachi weather: More moderate to heavy falls expected today

The second spell of heavy rainfall hits Karachi on Sunday and more falls are expected today The moderate to heavy falls have paralysed life in the city with flooded roads and rainwater entering houses The highest rainfall was recorded at Masroor base at 204 mm KARACHI: The second spell of heavy rainfall hits Karachi on Sunday to stay in the city for a few days. The Meteorological Department has warned of more downpours in the city today, reported BOL News...

