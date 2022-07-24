KARACHI: At least three people have died and four others injured in rain-related incidents in Karachi on Sunday.
Three people were electrocuted. A 30-year-old man was electrocuted at a home in Taiser Town, another person passed away in a similar incident near Lee Market, Saddar, and Zia, 17-year-old, died of electric shock in Liaquatabad’s Sheesh Mahal area.
Meanwhile, four people wounded as roof of a house collapsed near Pakistan Chowk in Baldia Town’s Daud Goth area.
The injured have been identified as Seema, 5, daughter of Nadeem, Krishna, 2, child of Nadeem, Pathani, 25, wife of Nadeem and Nadeem, 35, son of Chitru.
Over 300 electricity feeders, PMTs of K-Electric trip
More than 300 feeders and PMTs of K-Electric tripped during the rain in Karachi.
Tripped feeders and PMTs deprived a large number of areas of the metropolis of electricity.
The areas which suffered several hours of power failure are: DHA, Gizri, Punjab Colony, Bath Island, Khwaja Ajmer Nagri, Korangi, Landhi, Malir, dozens of goths of Gadap Town, Gulshan e Meymar, Ahsanabad, Nazimabad, Baldia, Ittehad Town, Gulshan e Zahoor, Jacob Line, Old City Area, Kharadar, Ramusawami, Jodia Bazar, Bolton Market, Railway Society, Hijrat Colony, Nusrat Bhutto Colony, Moosa Colony, Gharibabad, Khokharapar, Model Colony, Shah Faisal Colony, Gulbahar and Pak Colony.
Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST)’s Karachi campuses will remain closed tomorrow due to heavy rains in Karachi, the university spokesperson said.
Rain water has entered in houses of Azizabad Block 2 area, different parts of Orangi Town, DHA and other areas.
Sindh Assembly meeting date changed due to heavy rains. Now the Sindh Assembly session will be held on July 27 at 2:00pm instead of Monday (tomorrow). The assembly meeting was scheduled to be held on Monday at 2:00 pm.
Torrential rain in Karachi has continued for several hours, the situation is dire at Nursery and on Shahra e Faisal. Many vehicles have become out of order.
Flights operation affected by heavy rain in Karachi
Due to lack of visibility because of stormy rains at Karachi Airport and in the city, flights are delayed and canceled. Passengers and crew also faced difficulty in reaching to the airport.
Here are details of delayed and canceled flights of various airlines to and from Karachi Airport.
Nine flights to and from Karachi airport are delayed and 10 flights are cancelled.
Serene Flight ER 524 from Karachi Airport is delayed by four hours and scheduled at 10:45 PM.
PIA flight PK 306 from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by two hours and scheduled at 9 pm.
PIA flight PK 370 from Karachi to Islamabad was delayed by seven hours and scheduled at 2 pm.
PIA’s Karachi to Peshawar flight will depart at 9 pm with a delay of 2 hours.
The Etihad Air flight from Abu Dhabi to Karachi will arrive 2 hours late at 9:30 pm, airport sources said.
PIA flight PK 341 from Faisalabad to Karachi was delayed by two hours and scheduled to arrive at 9:30 pm.
PIA flight PK 319 from Islamabad to Karachi will arrive three hours late.
PIA flight PK 370 from Lahore to Karachi airport will arrive two hours late at 1 am.
Serene Air flight ER 525 from Islamabad to Karachi will arrive one hour late at 12 pm, CAA sources.
While, Air Sial, Serene Air, PIA, SriLankan Air, Etihad, Emirates Airline flights from Karachi Airport have been cancelled.
A total of 10 flights to and from Karachi have been cancelled, according to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).
Karachi University postpones all exams to be held tomorrow
KARACHI: Owing to heavy rains in the metropolis, the University of Karachi has announced to postpone all the examinations to be held at the university on July 25 (tomorrow).
The university administration said the new dates for exams would be announced later.
CM Murad visits different localities to review drainage of rainwater
KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited various areas of Karachi on Sunday to review the drainage situation and directed the police and district administration to help the people in every possible way.
Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon, and Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab also accompanied him.
The chief minister advised the people to confine themselves and their children to their homes during the rains because, during rains, manholes were also opened to drain out the water.
Earlier, the Karachi administrator said despite the light to heavy rain, the situation in the city was under control.
In a statement, he said the city’s roads and underpasses were clear and water was being drained from the roads of low-lying areas of Karachi.
It is pertinent here to mention that after rain the weather has turned pleasant in Karachi, Radio Pakistan reported.
Municipal workers are on the road with machinery including pumps to drain out the water.
Meanwhile, the district administration Hyderabad is setting up 29 relief camps to deal with any emergency situation during the new spell of monsoon rains.
The relief camps are being established in schools, colleges and will be supervised by the relevant principals.
Heavy showers flood low-lying areas
Several parts of Karachi received light to heavy rainfall on Sunday afternoon as the third spell of monsoon entered the city and inundated low-lying areas.
The downpours have caused waterlogging and urban flooding in various parts of the city. The rainfall continued intermittently throughout the day from 8AM to 2PM. The low-lying areas have been flooded as citizens face severe problems in reaching various locations.
According to the Meteorological Department, the highest rainfall of 55 mm rain was recorded in Quaidabad. PAF Base Masroor recorded 47.5 mm, Orangi Town 44.8 mm, 42 mm record in Kemari, Gulshan Hadeed 36 mm, Gadap 29.2 mm, Nazimabad 28.6 mm, North Karachi 26 mm, Korangi 23.7 mm, Saadi Town 21.1 mm, University Road 20.3, PAF Faisal 19 mm, Gulshan-Maymar 18.2 mm, DHA 17.3 mm, Old Airport 17.6 mm, Jinnah Terminal 15.8 mm, and Saddar recorded 9 mm of rainfall.
Earlier, the met department had forecasted rains in Karachi from July 24 to 26.
اگلے چند دنوں کے دوران مزید مون سون بارشوں کی پیشگوئی
رواں ہفتہ کے دوران مون سون ایکٹیو رہے گا
20 جولائی (بدھ)سے مون سون ہوائیں شدت کے ساتھ ملک کے بالائی اور وسطی علاقوں میں داخل ہونگی اور 21 جولائی کو ملک کے دیگر علاقوں میں پھیل جائیں گی۔ #Monsoon2022 pic.twitter.com/sFNJaS2UCP
— Pak Met Department محکمہ موسمیات (@pmdgov) July 19, 2022
