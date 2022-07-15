Karachi rain: Drizzling lashes different parts of city

KARACHI: Light rain began in different parts of Karachi on Friday night, Bol News channel reported.

According to details, Korangi, Airport area, Malir City, Gulshan e Iqbal, Quaidabad, Landhi and Orangi Town received light to moderate rains.

Heavy rains with thunderstorms hit parts of Karachi last night.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department had forecasted that more rainfalls were expected in the evening or at night, reported BOL News.

The Met Department had predicted that the weather would remain cloudy and partially cloudy in the city today and the temperature at the time of the department’s reporting was 30 degrees Celsius in the metropolis.

“The wind is blowing at a speed of 15 km per hour. Daytime temperatures will range from 34 to 36 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, during the day, the wind will blow at a speed of 20 to 25 km per hour,” it had said.

