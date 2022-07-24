Karachi Rain Update: Heavy showers flood low-lying areas

KARACHI: Several parts of Karachi received light to heavy rainfall on Sunday afternoon as the third spell of monsoon entered the city and inundated low-lying areas.

The downpours have caused waterlogging and urban flooding in various parts of the city. The rainfall continued intermittently throughout the day from 8AM to 2PM. The low-lying areas have been flooded as citizens face severe problems in reaching various locations.

According to the Meteorological Department, the highest rainfall of 55 mm rain was recorded in Quaidabad. PAF Base Masroor recorded 47.5 mm, Orangi Town 44.8 mm, 42 mm record in Kemari, Gulshan Hadeed 36 mm, Gadap 29.2 mm, Nazimabad 28.6 mm, North Karachi 26 mm, Korangi 23.7 mm, Saadi Town 21.1 mm, University Road 20.3, PAF Faisal 19 mm, Gulshan-Maymar 18.2 mm, DHA 17.3 mm, Old Airport 17.6 mm, Jinnah Terminal 15.8 mm, and Saddar recorded 9 mm of rainfall.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited different areas of the city and observed the rain arrangement. The chief minister along with Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon visited Lyari to oversee the situation after the rains.

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani also visited several parts of the city to review he situation. Saeed Ghani said water has accumulated at University Road which is being drained.

In a tweet, Murtaza Wahab said it had been “raining constantly” in Karachi since early morning. “However, the situation so far has been under control. All main roads and underpasses remain clear for traffic. Water piled up on the side of the roads will be brushed out,” he said.

The People’s Bus Service was suspended service amid the heavy spell of rainfall. Many areas including Korangi, Saddar, Malir, and Gulshan-e-Hadeed covered by the bus service witnessed heavy intermittent rain, resulting in suspension of the service.

The Met Office said the rain spell will continue till July 27. It has forecast heavy rains with thundershowers on Sunday morning for the next two days. The temperature was 28 degrees Celsius with strong winds blowing in the city.

It further said that continuous rainfall in Karachi could exert pressure on Hub which has already filled to its capacity. It also warned over the threat of urban flooding in different areas of Karachi and other cities of Sindh.

