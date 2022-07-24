KARACHI: The third spell of monsoon entered Karachi on Sunday morning with light rain and drizzle reported in several areas of the city.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the rain will continue till Tuesday. It forecast heavy rains with thundershowers on Sunday morning which is expected in a few hours.

The city is expected to receive strong winds and thunder today. Due to heavy rains, there may be urban flooding in many areas. The current temperature in the city is 28 degrees Celsius. During the day, the maximum temperature will be between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday morning, several areas such as Clifton, DHA, I.I. Chundrigar Road, and Merewether Tower received light rain while Shahrah-Faisal, Malir, Gulshan, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Airport receive drizzle.

Meanwhile, heavy rain was reported in coastal areas of Sindh and adjoining areas. Many towns such as Tando Bago, Maitli, Talhar and Golarchi have been receiving heavy shows for the past two hours.

In Badin, the rain-fed streams started to overflow due to incessant rain. However, low-lying areas and roads were submerged and dozens of villages have been disconnected from urban areas. Despite the state of emergency, the district administration is have not taken any action.

The town of Tando Allahyar also received heavy rainfall during the ongoing monsoon spell. Several roads have been submerged while low-lying areas have been inundated.

Heavy rains and storms were also witnessed in Matiari, Hala, Saeedabad, Uderolal and surrounding areas which reduced the intensity of heat. The stormy rains disrupted the electricity system in several districts.

The Met Office had forecast heavy rainfall in Karachi and other parts of Sindh districts from July 24. In its latest weather advisory, it said Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfall with wind and thunderstorms

It added that strong monsoon currents have started penetrating into eastern Sindh and will prevail till July 26 and 27. The city is expected to see widespread rain-wind/thunderstorms with scattered heavy and very heavy falls.

It warned that heavy or very heavy rainfall may cause urban flooding and water-logging in low-lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparker, Larkana, Sukkur and other districts of Sindh during the forecast period.

