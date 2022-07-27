Karachi rain update: More downpours in next 24 hours

The Met Department has predicted more downpours in the next 24 hours in Karachi

KARACHI: The second spell of the monsoon rainfall has been continuing in the city for the fourth consecutive day since it hit Karachi on Sunday while the Met Department has predicted more downpours in the next 24 hours.

During the falls, 17 people have said to be died due to different incidents in the past few days.

Another rain system is currently gripping Tharparker and under its influence, the rain continued throughout Sindh including Karachi.

There is a possibility of heavy rain with thunder and lightning till night in Karachi. Apart from this, light to medium rainfall is likely to continue in the city.

The data poured in from different areas of Karachi revealed that the highest rainfall was recorded in Korangi, 30mm.

Meanwhile, Gulshan Hadid 16, Saddar 12, Kimari 10 mm, Sarjani Town 9.6, Nazimabad 9.6 mm, Base Masroor 6.5, and in Gulshan Mimar 5.9 mm rain was recorded.

On the other hand, University Road 3.6mm, DHA 3mm, Gadap 3 mm, North Karachi 2.8mm, Base Faisal 2mm, and Jinnah Terminal 1.6 mm was recorded.

The lowest rainfall at Old Airport was 0.5 mm on record.

