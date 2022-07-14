Karachi rain update: Current system stronger than previous

The second spell of monsoon rain likely hit the metropolitan city today

KARACHI: The second spell of monsoon rain likely hit the metropolitan city today to stay till July 18 and the system is stronger than the previous one, as predicted by the Met Department.

The department tasked to forecast weather has warned of another heavy rainfall across Sindh starting from today.

The system is currently in the south of the Indian Arabian Sea and is stronger than the first system.

In addition, the city is expected to record a maximum temperature of 33 to 35 degrees Celsius today.

Notably, the rains that lashed the city amid Eid ul Adha claimed nearly 14 lives due to electrocution and left several injured in rain-related incidents.

The Chief Meteorologist of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sardar Sarfraz said a powerful system of heavy rains across Sindh, including Karachi, would start raining in Karachi from the evening or night of July 14.

“Under the new system, 60 to 80 mm of rain may be recorded in Karachi,” he said.

