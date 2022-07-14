Karachi rain update: Torrential rains begin in different parts

Torrential rains have started in different parts of Karachi on Thursday evening.

According to details, rains with strong winds have started in Pak Colony, Nazimabad, SITE Area, Port Qasim, Gulshan e Hadeed, Gulshan e Meymar, Lyari, Gulzar e Hijri and adjacent areas.

Earlier, the Met Department forecasted that second spell of monsoon rains may hit the metropolitan city today and would stay till July 18. The department predicted that the new system would be stronger than the previous one.

“The system is currently in the south of the Indian Arabian Sea and is stronger than the first system,” it said.

Notably, the rains that lashed the city amid Eid ul Adha claimed nearly 14 lives due to electrocution and left several injured in rain-related incidents.

The Chief Meteorologist of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sardar Sarfraz said a powerful system of heavy rains across Sindh, including Karachi, would start raining in Karachi from the evening or night of July 14.

“Under the new system, 60 to 80 mm of rain may be recorded in Karachi,” he said.