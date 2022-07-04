Karachi residents continue to face extensive power outages

KARACHI: Residents continue to endure extensive power outages during day and night hours despite the sweltering temperatures.

The city is facing 14 to 16 hours of load shedding in different areas on the pretext of maintenance. The localities of Landhi, Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, Kazimabad, Naval Colony, Hijrat Colony, PIB Colony, Liaquatabad are facing some of the worst load shedding.

K-Electric officials held a meeting with Sindh Energy Minister and further increased load shedding at night time. In Korangi area, power load shedding has exceeded 12 hours.

K-electric has started implementing the new schedule of load shedding in phases which has increased the duration of outages.

As per the new schedule, the sole power utility company will conduct only one and half hours of load shedding in phases. The planned or scheduled load shedding has aggravated problems for irked citizens.

K-electric said it has been following a two to four hours load shedding schedule at night. Around 40 percent of the city has been facing the worst load shedding at this time.

As per the new schedule of load shedding, all areas of Karachi are facing load shedding. K-electric has been providing 2800MW against the shortfall of 450MW to 500MW.

KE is also facing a power supply constraint due to reduced gas supplies from SSGC, which is down to approximately 90 MMCFD versus the 200 MMCFD gas that was supplied last year.

Consequently, two plants in KE’s system, one at SITE and one at Korangi, with a combined generation of 200MW, remain non-operational.

According to reports, K-electric has resorted to load shedding in a bid to pressure the federal government to release Rs6 billion from the Sui Southern Gas Pipelines (SSGP).

The release of KE dues from the government against tariff claims will enable KE to pay fuel suppliers in full and negotiate for more gas.

