Karachi to receive heavy rainfall this noon, Met Dept

PM Shehbaz Sharif announced a relief package for the rain and flood affectees

KARACHI: The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall and thunderstorm to hit Karachi by noon today (Friday), reported Bol News.

Just days ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, Karachi to witness another downpour today that will grip the city around noon and will be moderate to heavy in intensity.

Additionally, light to moderate rains are expected during Eid too as another monsoon spell will hit Karachi on July 11 and may cause urban flooding in a few areas

Whereas, the ongoing spell will stay in the city till July 9.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday said the provincial and district authorities should remain vigilant and ensure prerequisite arrangements to cope with impending inclement weather predicted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department during the Eid holidays.

Rain-wind, thundershower, and heavy falls are expected in various parts of the country, said the NDMA news release.

On the other hand, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif announced a relief package for the rain and flood affectees across the country.

The massive relief package announced by the premiere was aimed at the people affected by the recent monsoon rains.

The emergency financial assistance has Rs 1 million each for the affected families as announced by the PM.

