Karachi to recieve showers today afternoon

Articles
Karachi rain: Torrential rain begins in different areas. Image: File

The country’s chief metrologist has predicted moderate to heavy rains in Karachi today afternoon.

The MET chief Sardar Ahmed said that some areas of the metropolis may even receive heavy rain. The chief meteorologist further stated that a wet spell may also be seen on Eidul Azha as the monsoon winds are directed towards Sindh and Balochistan.

He, however, admitted that the previous weather forecasts didn’t prove true because the rain-producing system approaching became sluggish, while some of it split and shifted towards the sea.

