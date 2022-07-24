Advertisement
  Karachi University postpones all exams to be held tomorrow
Karachi University postpones all exams to be held tomorrow

Karachi will receive light rainfall.

KARACHI: Owing to heavy rains in the metropolis, the University of Karachi has announced to postpone all the examinations to be held at the university on July 25 (tomorrow).

The university administration said the new dates for exams would be announced later.

Meanwhile, the government of Sindh has announced a public holiday on Monday (tomorrow) in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions only in the wake of heavy rainfall across the province.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said that heavy rains had lashed the whole province particularly Karachi and Hyderabad cities, flooding most of the areas in the towns.

“All public and private institutions will be closed down tomorrow,” he said.

Read more: Heavy rainfall: Sindh govt announces public holiday on Monday 

Several parts of Karachi received heavy rainfall on Sunday evening as the third spell of monsoon entered the city and inundated low-lying areas.

The downpours have caused waterlogging and urban flooding in various parts of the city. The rainfall continued intermittently throughout the day from 8 AM till filing this report. The low-lying areas have been flooded as citizens face severe problems in reaching various locations.

According to the Meteorological Department, the highest rainfall of 55 mm rain was recorded in Quaidabad. PAF Base Masroor recorded 47.5 mm, Orangi Town 44.8 mm, 42 mm record in Kemari, Gulshan Hadeed 36 mm, Gadap 29.2 mm, Nazimabad 28.6 mm, North Karachi 26 mm, Korangi 23.7 mm, Saadi Town 21.1 mm, University Road 20.3, PAF Faisal 19 mm, Gulshan-Maymar 18.2 mm, DHA 17.3 mm, Old Airport 17.6 mm, Jinnah Terminal 15.8 mm, and Saddar recorded 9 mm of rainfall.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited different areas of the city and observed the rain arrangement. The chief minister along with Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon visited Lyari to oversee the situation after the rains.

