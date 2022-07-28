Advertisement
  Karachi Weather: Another system to grip city in coming days
Karachi Weather: Another system to grip city in coming days

Articles
The Pakistan Met Department (PMD) has warned of another system that enters Sindh and more rainfall will grp the province including Karachi in the coming days.

 

11:14 (PST)28 Jul

Karachi rain: More falls expected under new system

Moderate to heavy rainfall hit the city in the wee hours on Thursday The Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in Karachi today The catastrophic monsoon has wreaked havoc in Pakistan claiming a whopping 337 lives KARACHI: Moderate to heavy rainfall hit the city in the wee hours on Thursday leaving the already inundated roads flooded and long traffic jams however, the Meteorological Department has forecast more falls in Karachi today, reported BOL News. The areas that received rainfall included...

11:32 (PST)28 Jul

