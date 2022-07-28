Karachi Weather: Another system to grip city in coming days

The Pakistan Met Department (PMD) has warned of another system that enters Sindh and more rainfall will grp the province including Karachi in the coming days.
Karachi rain: More falls expected under new system
Sindh’s Weather
Weather Warning
The Low-pressure area causing widespread heavy rains in Sindh has moved westward, towards Oman coast.
The low over west Rajasthan, India now lies over northwest Rajasthan & adjoining northeast Sindh. pic.twitter.com/k5f4MPcPDd
— Pak Met Department محکمہ موسمیات (@pmdgov) July 27, 2022
