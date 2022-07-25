Karachi weather: More moderate to heavy falls expected today

The second spell of heavy rainfall hits Karachi on Sunday and more falls are expected today

KARACHI: The second spell of heavy rainfall hits Karachi on Sunday to stay in the city for a few days. The Meteorological Department has warned of more downpours in the city today, reported BOL News on Monday.

The moderate to heavy falls have paralysed life in the city with flooded roads and rainwater entering houses in major areas.

The Met Department has released the data on rainfall in Karachi during the last 24 hours. As per the stats, the highest rainfall was recorded at Masroor base at 204 mm. While 188.5 mm rain at Kemari, and 164 mm in Sadar.

Sarjani witnessed 157.3 mm rain while 154 mm in Gulshan-e-Hadid and 126mm in DHA Phase II.

Meanwhile, Quaidabad 111.4, Orangi Town 108.5, Nazimabad 106 mm rain record. Gadap 103.6, North Karachi 99, Faisal Base recorded 88.5 mm of rain. Sadi Town 85.1, Gulshan Mimar 81.8, Old Terminal 81.7, and University Road recorded 81 mm of rain.

On the other hand, Korangi recorded 75.7mm, while the lowest rainfall was recorded at Jinnah Terminal 65.2 mm.

It is pertinent to mention here that flight operations have been suspended due to heavy rain around Karachi Airport.

According to the details, 30 flights from Karachi Airport have been canceled today, while the highest number of canceled flights is 10 at PIA.

Airport sources say that the flights of Serene Air, Air Sial, Air Blue, Emirates, Iran Air, Gulf Air, Etihad, and Sri Lankan Air have also been canceled.

