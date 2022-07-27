Karachi weather update: 17 died, more falls to hit city today

KARACHI: There is a possibility of heavy rain with thunder and lightning till night in Karachi. Apart from this, light to medium rainfall is likely to continue in the city.
Karachi rain update: More downpours in next 24 hours
The Met Department has predicted more downpours in the next 24 hours in Karachi The second spell of the monsoon rainfall has been continuing in the city 17 people have died due to different incidents in the past few days KARACHI: The second spell of the monsoon rainfall has been continuing in the city for the fourth consecutive day since it hit Karachi on Sunday while the Met Department has predicted more downpours in the next 24 hours. During the...
