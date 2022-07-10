Advertisement
  Kashmiris observe Eid-ul-Adha under brutal Indian occupation in IoK
SRINAGAR: Kashmiris are observing yet another Eid-ul-Azha under brutal Indian military occupation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

While Muslims in South Asia are celebrating the festive occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the Kashmiris continue to suffer under Indian occupation.

Kashmiris have been celebrating Eid under the shadows of Indian guns for the last over seven decades. This year, the festivity is has been subdued due to the Indian military and police siege and restrictions in Srinagar and other areas of the restive region.

Indian occupying authorities disallowed people from offering their Eid prayers in historical Jamia Masjid and Eidgah in Srinagar.

The authorities locked the main gate of the Jamia Masjid and large number of Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel are seen on roads in several areas of the city to thwart pro-freedom protests.

There were some people in local parks and other places due to military siege and harassment of Indian forces. Even social media was restricted by Indian authorities and one who highlights any news of IIOJK is arrested under draconian laws.

The All-Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leadership in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed concern over the killings of Kashmiris by Indian troops even on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

They paid glowing tributes to the youth martyred in police custody in Srinagar and urged the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to help settle the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested a youth in Srinagar city and later tortured and killed  him in custody. People staged a sit-in protest along with the martyred body in the area and demanded justice.

Indian police during a cordon and search operation arrested one person in Kalakote area of Rajouri district of occupied Kashmir.

 

Also Read

Pakistan marks 6th martyrdom anniversary of Kashmiri youth Burhan Wani
Pakistan marks 6th martyrdom anniversary of Kashmiri youth Burhan Wani

The FO said Pakistan also urged the international community to play its...

 

