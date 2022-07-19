Kashmiris observing ‘Accession to Pakistan Day’

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over are observing the Accession to Pakistan Day, on Tuesday, with a renewed pledge to continue the struggle for Jammu and Kashmir’s liberation from Indian occupation and its complete merger with Pakistan.

According to Kashmir Media Service, it was on 19th July in 1947 that the genuine representatives of Kashmiris unanimously passed the resolution of Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan during a meeting of All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at the residence of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan in Aabi Guzar area of Srinagar.

The APHC leaders, in their separate messages termed July 19 as an important milestone in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

They said Kashmiris will not rest till Jammu and Kashmir attains freedom from Indian slavery and becomes part of Pakistan.

Rejecting brutal policies being pursued by Modi regime in the occupied territory, the leaders urged Kashmiri people to unite and resist India’s evil designs of suppressing their freedom struggle.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, it is a public holiday on Tuesday to facilitate the masses to participate in the special programmes to commemorate the Accession to Pakistan Day in a befitting manner.

Wide scale programs have been chalked out to observe the day across Azad Jammu Kashmir, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and in other parts of the world where Kashmiris are living.

Meanwhile, speakers at a seminar organized by APHC-AJK chapter at its office in Islamabad in connection with the Accession to Pakistan Day said the Kashmiris will continue their struggle till Jammu and Kashmir became part of Pakistan.

The seminar was presided over by APHC-AJK Convener, Mahmood Ahmad Saghar.

A webinar titled “75 years of Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan” was organized in Islamabad to highlight the importance of the day.

The event was organized by Islamabad Institute of Conflict Resolution in collaboration with Legal Forum for Kashmir.

Meanwhile, speakers including Member of British Parliament Naz Shah, Labour Party In-Charge Campaign David Taylor and former Jamaat-e-Islami Azad Kashmir Amir Abdul Rasheed Turabi, addressing the Kashmir conference in UK, called upon the international community to save South Asia from a big catastrophe as a result of hate policies being pursued by the Modi-led Indian government in the region.

The aim of observing this day is to strengthen and promote the ideology of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan.