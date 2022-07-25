Khawaja Saad Rafique issues objectionable tweet against Judiciary

Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has made an objectionable tweet after the hearing of the Punjab Chief Minister Election case being heard by the Supreme Court on Monday.
اقتدار رھے نہ رھے
سیاست بچے یا جاۓ
انصاف کا دوھرا معیارAdvertisement
قبول نہ منظور نہ تسلیم
ناانصافی کی بھڑکتی آگ بجھا کر جیو🖕
— Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) July 25, 2022
Read more: PML-N to protest if court rules against Hamza Shehbaz: sources
Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in a tweet used derogatory language and taunted the SC judges, “You took away our 20 votes from us and you also gave 10 votes of Q-League to PTI, so Parvez Elahi’s majority is your religion, my Lord!”
