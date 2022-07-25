Advertisement
  • Khawaja Saad Rafique issues objectionable tweet against Judiciary
Articles
Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has made an objectionable tweet after the hearing of the Punjab Chief Minister Election case being heard by the Supreme Court on Monday.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in a tweet used derogatory language and taunted the SC judges, “You took away our 20 votes from us and you also gave 10 votes of Q-League to PTI, so Parvez Elahi’s majority is your religion, my Lord!”

