Kidnapped infant recovered, reunited with mother in Rawalpindi

The three-month-old child was kidnapped from a hospital.

RAWALPINDI: Police have recovered a three-month-old infant who was kidnapped a day ago from a hospital and reunited the baby with his parents.

The child named Muhammad Musa was allegedly kidnapped by a woman from Benazir Bhutto Hospital a day ago. Police sprang into action after receiving a report that the baby was abducted from the hospital.

Rawalpindi Police conducted a joint operation with Intelligence Bureau and law-enforcement agencies and arrested the accused and her accomplice.

Rawalpindi CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari handed over the abducted child to his mother. Superintendent Rawal police station Babar Javed, ASP New Town, SDPO Civil Lines, SHO Waris Khan, and the team were also present.

The accused was arrested from Morgah area and the child was recovered. The child’s parents and family members thanked the efforts of the police for the recovery of their child.

CPO Rawalpindi also appreciated the swift actions of SP Rawal police station and the team. He also certificates and cash reward for them

CPO Bukhari said the safe recovery of the child is a great success. He said he was delighted that the child was reunited with the parents.

