KP govt to launch Sehat Card program for FATA as federal govt withdraws facility.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to launch Sehat Card program for the people of merged districts of erstwhile FATA.

The decision was taken during a meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in Peshawar on Monday

Later, briefing the media about cabinet decisions, Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra said the provincial government will spend its own resources for launching Health Card for tribal people.

He regretted the withdrawal of Sehat Sahulat Card facility of tribal people by the federal government.

Referring to the MoU with IMF, he stressed the need for agreement with IMF on corrective grounds and asked the political figures to refrain from politicising the agreement.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Social Welfare Anwar Zeb Khan thanked the Chief Minister for launching the Sehat Card program for tribal people.

