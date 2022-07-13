KS-Relief distributes sacrificial meat in 10 districts of Pakistan

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KS-Relief) on Tuesday finalized the distribution of the sacrifice of 300 bulls and 600 goats on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha in ten districts of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KS-Relief) on Tuesday finalized the distribution of the sacrifice of 300 bulls and 600 goats on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha in ten districts of Pakistan so that needy and afflicted individuals may also enjoy the sacrificial meat on eid day.

Under this initiative, sacrificial (Qurbani) meat was distributed in eight districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Lakimarwat, Mansehra, Chitral, Kohistan, Bajour) and two districts in Gilgit Baltistan (Ganche and Rondo) so that these people could also celebrate Eid, according to a press release issued by the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan on Tuesday.

According to a report by BOL News, this sacrificial (Qurbani) initiative is being carried out by KS-Relief in partnership with the local government, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and local Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs).

As per the details, more than 80,297 people benefited from this project.