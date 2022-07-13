Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • KS-Relief distributes sacrificial meat in 10 districts of Pakistan
KS-Relief distributes sacrificial meat in 10 districts of Pakistan

KS-Relief distributes sacrificial meat in 10 districts of Pakistan

Articles
Advertisement
KS-Relief distributes sacrificial meat in 10 districts of Pakistan

KS-Relief

Advertisement
  • King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KS-Relief) on Tuesday finalized the distribution of the sacrifice of 300 bulls and 600 goats on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha in ten districts of Pakistan
  • Under this initiative, sacrificial (Qurbani) meat was distributed in eight districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two districts in Gilgit Baltistan
  • As per the details, more than 80,297 people benefited from this project.
Advertisement

 

ISLAMABAD: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KS-Relief) on Tuesday finalized the distribution of the sacrifice of 300 bulls and 600 goats on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha in ten districts of Pakistan so that needy and afflicted individuals may also enjoy the sacrificial meat on eid day.

Under this initiative, sacrificial (Qurbani) meat was distributed in eight districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Lakimarwat, Mansehra, Chitral, Kohistan, Bajour) and two districts in Gilgit Baltistan (Ganche and Rondo) so that these people could also celebrate Eid, according to a press release issued by the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan on Tuesday.

According to a report by BOL News, this sacrificial (Qurbani) initiative is being carried out by KS-Relief in partnership with the local government, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and local Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs).

As per the details, more than 80,297 people benefited from this project.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
LHC extends protective bail of Shahbaz Gill till Feb 6
LHC extends protective bail of Shahbaz Gill till Feb 6
SCBAP strongly condemns arrest of Fawad Chaudhry
SCBAP strongly condemns arrest of Fawad Chaudhry
"Impossible to arrest Imran Khan," warns Imran Ismail
Aamir Liaquat video case: Dania Shah indicted by court
Aamir Liaquat video case: Dania Shah indicted by court
Sindh Govt decides to run Pink Bus service for women
Sindh Govt decides to run Pink Bus service for women
Khawaja Asif rebuffs rumours of Imran Khan's arrest
Khawaja Asif rebuffs rumours of Imran Khan's arrest
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story