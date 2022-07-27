LHC directs police to provide details of cases against PML-N leaders. Image: File

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition of former interior minister and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad challenging the appointment of director general of the Anti- Corruption Establishment (ACE).

A law officer told the court that respondent Rana Abdul Jabbar had already been transferred from the post of ACE DG.

At this, Justice Amjad Rafiq disposed of the petition.

The former minister had submitted that then government appointed respondent Jabbar, BS-20, in violation of rules and the law. He alleged the respondent had been appointed due to his close relations with interior minister Rana Sanaullah Khan.

Mr Rashid also faces an inquiry pending with the ACE, however, the court restrained the ACE from causing any harassment to him.

On a separate petition of Ahmad against a call-up notice of the ACE in an inquiry, the agency filed its reply saying the petitioner had been benefited in the Rawalpindi ring road project.

It said a land sale agreement between the petitioner and a housing society was not duly registered.

The judge adjourned the hearing for a week as the petitioner’s counsel sought time to submit his rejoinder to the reply of the ACE.

The ACE accused him of misappropriation of millions of rupees on account of fee in the sale of state land to Royal Residencia Islamabad Housing Society.