LHC orders immediate release of Haleem Adil Sheikh

Lahore High Court on Wednesday ordered the immediate release of Haleem Adil Sheikh and termed his arrest illegal.

The court has also approved his protective bail up to 18th July. Haleem Adil Sheikh is the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly and he was staying in Lahore when he was arrested by some plain-clothed men.

Earlier, Anti-Corrouption Jamshoro on Wednesday said that it arrested Sindh Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh from Lahore for tampering revenue records with support of officials.

The anti-corruption alleged that the opposition leader grabbed as many as 63 acres under the jurisdiction of Thana Bola Khan. A senior board of revenue official and Hyderabad Commissioner blocked entries of the land.

Sheikh was arrested on FIR number 02.2022 from Lahore.

Adil’s arrest came hours after the detention of senior anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan from Islamabad Toll Plaza.

PTI leadership has condemned both the arrests on social media. Shahbaz Gill said, “Haleem Adil Sheikh has been kept at an unknown location. No court has been set up and no law has been enacted. Just the law of the jungle.”

A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) for the recovery of Haleem Adil and IG Punjab and others were made parties in the plea.

The petition holds that the leader was detained in Lahore by some plain-clothed men last night and so far his location is unknown. It also added that he has not yet been produced in any court.