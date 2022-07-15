LHC restrains ACE from taking coercive measures against Sheikh Rashid

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday restrained Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment( ACE) from taking coercive measures against former interior minister and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on a petition challenging an inquiry initiated by the ACE against him.

Justice Farooq Haider issued notice to the ACE and summoned its director vigilance in personal capacity along with the record by July 27.

Rashid is accused of misappropriation of millions of rupees on account of fee in the sale of state land to Royal Residencia Islamabad Housing Society.

The ACE had summoned Rashid and administration of the housing society for investigation on July 15 but they didn’t appear before it in the light of the LHC order.

During hearing, the judge questioned how the land could be considered as sold when the deal has not been completed so far and the main chunk of the amount has not been taken by the buyer.

Advocate Azhar Siddique appeared on behalf of Rashid and denied all the charges against him saying he did not violate any law in execution of the sale agreement.

Rashid claimed to have private holdings and lands fully declared in tax documents. Rashid says he reached a sale agreement of 149 kanals land in Attock against a sum of Rs670 million with a private housing society and received Rs100 million as advance payment.

The remaining amount is supposed to be received at the time of transfer of the land within a period of one year, he added.

He submitted that the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1947 did not apply to the private dealings.

He asked the court to set aside the call-up notice issued to him by the ACE and restrain the agency from causing any harassment to him.

After hearing initial arguments, the court issued a restraining order and deferred hearing till July 27.