Light rain turns weather pleasant in Karachi

Image: Screengrab Bol News

  • Light rain hits different areas in Karachi this afternoon
  • The weather turns pleasant for the citizens after light rain
  • The MET chief Sardar Ahmed said that some areas of the metropolis may even receive heavy rain
KARACHI: A spell of light monsoon rain hits Karachi this afternoon after a scorching hot summer for the past few days and turns the weather pleasant, reported Bol News on Monday.

As per reports pouring in from different areas of the port city, the weather turns pleasant for the citizens after light rain hits many parts of Karachi. Superhighway, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Gadap and other adjoining areas witness drizzles.

Notably, the country’s chief metrologist has predicted moderate to heavy rains in Karachi today afternoon.

The MET chief Sardar Ahmed said that some areas of the metropolis may even receive heavy rain. The chief meteorologist further stated that a wet spell may also be seen on Eidul Azha as the monsoon winds are directed towards Sindh and Balochistan.

He, however, admitted that the previous weather forecasts didn’t prove true because the rain-producing system approaching became sluggish, while some of it split and shifted towards the sea.

