Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • LIVE: Maryam Nawaz says PM to slash petrol, diesel prices today
LIVE: Maryam Nawaz says PM to slash petrol, diesel prices today

LIVE: Maryam Nawaz says PM to slash petrol, diesel prices today

Articles
Advertisement
LIVE: Maryam Nawaz says PM to slash petrol, diesel prices today

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Image: File

Advertisement
Advertisement
18:45 (PST)14 Jul

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will cut diesel and petrol prices later on Thursday (today).

Addressing a public rally in Rawalpindi, Maryam Nawaz lauded verdict of the Supreme Court in the case pertaining to US cipher against former PM Imran Khan and said the SC had ripped apart politics of the “Fitna Khan”.

She said the apex court judge said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had breached constitution of Pakistan.

Maryam Nawaz said Article 6 should be applied against those who violated Pakistan’s constitution and cases of treason should be run against them.

“He is the first politician in Pakistan’s history who has been declared by the top court a liar and violator of the constitution,” she said.

PML-N had removed landmines laid by the “Fitna Khan”, she said adding that her party took difficult decisions unhappily.

She claimed that the PML-N had won by-election in PP-288 constituency.

The PML-N vice president criticised Imran Khan for demanding from the PM to reduce petrol and diesel prices and said he should not be worried as his government had raised petrol and diesel prices for four years.

“It is no more your problem. It is our responsibility now,” she said.

 

15:14 (PST)14 Jul

14:00 (PST)14 Jul

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz will address public rallies at Rawalpindi and Khushab on Thursday to gear up momentum for the by-election on as many as 20 seats this coming week.

The ECP had de-notified the 19 PTI members over casting votes for PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz against their party line in the Punjab chief minister’s election on May 23.

The by-elections will take place on July 17 in 20 constituencies after the disqualification of more than two dozen members.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Naveed Qamar says data Protection Bill to be passed soon
Naveed Qamar says data Protection Bill to be passed soon
Punjab Caretaker CM Naqvi calls on PM Shehbaz
Punjab Caretaker CM Naqvi calls on PM Shehbaz
IHC seeks comments on Imran’s appeal withdrawal plea in Toshakhana case
IHC seeks comments on Imran’s appeal withdrawal plea in Toshakhana case
Pakistan condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Netherlands
Pakistan condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Netherlands
PM Shehbaz, Zardari discuss political situation
PM Shehbaz, Zardari discuss political situation
Saudi Assistant Defence Minister calls on COAS Munir
Saudi Assistant Defence Minister calls on COAS Munir
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story