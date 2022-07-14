LIVE: Maryam Nawaz says PM to slash petrol, diesel prices today

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will cut diesel and petrol prices later on Thursday (today).
Addressing a public rally in Rawalpindi, Maryam Nawaz lauded verdict of the Supreme Court in the case pertaining to US cipher against former PM Imran Khan and said the SC had ripped apart politics of the “Fitna Khan”.
She said the apex court judge said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had breached constitution of Pakistan.
Maryam Nawaz said Article 6 should be applied against those who violated Pakistan’s constitution and cases of treason should be run against them.
“He is the first politician in Pakistan’s history who has been declared by the top court a liar and violator of the constitution,” she said.
PML-N had removed landmines laid by the “Fitna Khan”, she said adding that her party took difficult decisions unhappily.
She claimed that the PML-N had won by-election in PP-288 constituency.
The PML-N vice president criticised Imran Khan for demanding from the PM to reduce petrol and diesel prices and said he should not be worried as his government had raised petrol and diesel prices for four years.
“It is no more your problem. It is our responsibility now,” she said.
رہنما مسلم لیگ(ن) محترمہ مریم نوازشریف آج 14 جولائی بروز جمعرات شام 4 بجے راولپنڈی(کلرسیداں) اور خوشاب میں رات 8 بجے انتخابی مہم کے سلسلے میں کارکنان و سپوٹرز سے خطاب کریں گی pic.twitter.com/ExnCyAmPHY
— PML(N) (@pmln_org) July 14, 2022
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz will address public rallies at Rawalpindi and Khushab on Thursday to gear up momentum for the by-election on as many as 20 seats this coming week.
The ECP had de-notified the 19 PTI members over casting votes for PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz against their party line in the Punjab chief minister’s election on May 23.
The by-elections will take place on July 17 in 20 constituencies after the disqualification of more than two dozen members.
