LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday said a Supreme Court judge said Article 6 should be initiated against Imran Khan.
“I say this before all that apply Article 6 on me. If Article 6 is applied on me, at least I will be able to tell the things before the court which I could not tell so far. I am silent but I know everything,” Imran Khan said addressing a rally at D Block Valencia in Lahore, while campaigning for Punjab by-elections in PP-170 constituency.
He asked what crime President Arif Alvi had. He said former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri took the decision after seeing the cipher. After watching the cipher, Qasim Suri said his oath dictated him to take the decision, he said.
The PTI chief said the top court admitted that it did not inquire the lettergate incident. Such a big incident took place and the Supreme Court did not order an inquiry, he wondered. The President sent the SC a letter requesting it to form an inquiry commission in the US letter, he said.
“Instead of holding inquiry into it, they say that Article 6 should be initiated against me,” he maintained.
He said he would tell the nation how his government was dismantled and thieves were brought into power.
“Who imposed the thieves on us, a commission should have been formed and inquiry be held.
We formed an inquiry commission for the cipher, but the coalition government dissolved it,” he said.
As per the Bloomberg report, Pakistan was at the fourth number of most risk countries on the verge of being defaulted, he said.
The former PM said the Sunday election was one of the most important elections of Pakistan’s history. “It will decide whether the thieves will continue to rule us or we will overthrow them. This is not a common election. This is really an election of two nation ideology,” he said.
He warned that Mr X was in Lahore and Mr Y was in Multan and they had been tasked to make the PML-N win.
The PTI chief said he would love death over slavery of the thieves.
“On one hand, there is a slave of the US. These two families have been ruling Pakistan for decades. We are fighting war against these parties. When a nation awakens, revolution comes at its homes,” he said.
Imran Khan said Pakistan was created because Quaid e Azam did not want us to become slave to the English or Hindus after them.
“Lailaha Illallah breaks shackels and frees human,” he said.
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday said senior anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan himself believed that he had been given slow poison while imprisoned in a case.
“When Imran Riaz came out of jail, his condition deteriorated and Imran Riaz himself thinks he has been poisoned with the poison which gradually kills,” Imran Khan said addressing a public gathering in Lahore, while campaigning for by-election in PP-168 constituency.
He said the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N)’s top leadership was convicted. They had FIA cases of corruption of Rs16 billion, he said. He said the Supreme Court had summoned Prime Minister Sehhbaz Sharif in a case and declared his son Salman Shehbaz an absconder.
Since they came into power, four witnesses had died of cardiac arrest, he said casting doubt on their demise.
On PP-168 by-poll, the former prime minister said the PML-N had prepared 15,000 to 20,000 counterfeit votes to be used during the election.
He said it was not just an election, it was jihad. It was jihad for the real freedom, he added.
“You have to reach the polling station as soon as possible,” he urged people.
Imran Khan demanded from Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja to resign over missing data of 40 lac people with the ECP.
“The ECP showed 40 lac alive people dead and covered it by saying that it was a mistake of computer,” he said. Mr X had specially been given the task to make the PML-N win the Punjab by-polls, he alleged without taking anyone’s name.
He said any human who sells his soul does shirk with Allah (SWT).
The PTI chief lashed out at the government for giving less relief to the masses viewing decrease in petrol price in the international market. The Cherry Blossom played a big game by first massively increasing petrol price and then giving some relief, he said.
Ruing over the system, he said former PM Yousaf Raza Gillani’s son was caught giving money in Senate election, but no action was taken against him.
He said US slaves had been imposed on us and we would defeat them on July 17.
He ran a clip of Hamza in which he tries to desensitize children towards corruption by saying that it was not a big deal.
Then another clip of Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal was played in which he says that several countries with our level of corruption made progress.
“When corruption happens then armed force in a country like Afghanistan does not fight for the rulers,” he said.
FAISALABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday warned that the coalition parties would rig by-elections in Punjab on July 17 (Sunday).
“I warn you that they will break all the records of rigging in Punjab by-elections. The nation wants to see thrashing of lotas (dissidents) with bat (PTI election symbol),” Imran Khan said addressing a mammoth public gathering in Faisalabad’s PP-97 (Chak Jhumra) constituency as an election campaign for the PTI candidate Ali Afzal Sahi.
He congratulated Ali Afzal Sahi in advance for the victory in PP-97 (Chak Jhumra) by-poll.
“Gear up young men for Sunday, you have to guard each and every polling station. You don’t have to let anybody rig elections,” he urged.
The former prime minister also took a dig at the current rulers for slashing petrol and diesel prices by Rs18.50 and Rs40.54 a litre respectively after increasing them by Rs100 or more.
The petrol price should have been Rs150 a litre and diesel Rs144 a litre as oil prices in the international market had drastically slumped, he added
“In our time, oil price was higher, but we still maintained it at low price despite enormous pressure of the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” he said.
He said those who had been looting the country for 35 years had been imposed on us. They robbed the nation of Rs1100bn through making amendments in the NAB laws, he said adding that he had approached the SC against NAB amendements.
“My nation has become aware, more than ever now. Never in 75 years, I have seen the nation having so much awareness.
“I promise to the nation that I will keep fighting against them till the last breath,” he said.
Imran Khan said 80,000 Pakistanis lost their lives in the US war. The US wanted such leaders in Pakistan who could surrender before it on one call, he maintained. He said at that time Pakistan was helping the US and the Uncle Sam was bombarding us.
“When the democratic government came after dictator Musharraf, more than 400 drone attacks were carried out,” he said.
He said: “We don’t want animosity with the US or any other country, but we also don’t want to become slave to any. We want friendly relations with all.”
The PTI chief said the US brought those rulers so that Pakistan could be used as a tissue paper.
America liked boot-polishing people like Shehbaz Sharif, he said.
While, he said, the one who recites Kalima, does not bow down to anyone.
Former prime minister Imran Khan is set to make waves at his public rallies scheduled today in different areas of Faisalabad and Lahore in a bid to maximise electoral campaign ahead of by-elections on 20 seats.
The ECP had de-notified the 19 PTI members over casting votes for PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz against their party line in the Punjab chief minister’s election on May 23.
The by-elections will take place on July 17 in 20 constituencies after the disqualification of more than two dozen members.
