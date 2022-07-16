Advertisement
Edition: English
  LIVE: Various parts of Karachi receives heavy showers
Articles
LIVE: Various parts of Karachi receives heavy showers
14:06 (PST)16 Jul

Heavy rain was reported on the Karachi-Hyderabad motorway. Malir Cant, Bahria Town and Kathore also received rainfall which turned the weather pleasant.  There was slight drizzle reported on Abul Hasan Isphani Road and adjoining areas.

10:11 (PST)16 Jul

The Sindh government has imposed a health emergency across the province and has directed the authorities to establish control rooms at all the district health offices and hospitals.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued instructions to ministries, departments, and provincial governments to take all necessary precautionary measures.

10:06 (PST)16 Jul

The Met Office has forecast isolated heavy and intermittent rains with thunderstorms over the weekend in Karachi Division.

The department also warned that heavy falls could lead to urban flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Nawabshah, Jacobabad, Larkana, and Sukkur districts.

09:59 (PST)16 Jul

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall is expected in the afternoon on Saturday. The average temperature has been recorded at 27 degrees centigrade.

09:59 (PST)16 Jul

Many parts of the city including North Karachi, Nagan Chowrangi, Sakhi Hasan, Manghopir continue to experience showers. New Karachi, Bufferzone, Shadman Town also received light rain.

09:59 (PST)16 Jul

Orangi Town, North Karachi, Gulberg, North Nazimabad, Surjani and Gulshan-e—Maymar received cloudbursts. Saddar, I.I. Chundrigar Road and adjoining areas received light rain.

 

09:52 (PST)16 Jul

Various parts of Karachi received moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday morning as the new spell continues in the city.

 

