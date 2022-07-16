LIVE: Various parts of Karachi receives heavy showers

Heavy rain was reported on the Karachi-Hyderabad motorway. Malir Cant, Bahria Town and Kathore also received rainfall which turned the weather pleasant. There was slight drizzle reported on Abul Hasan Isphani Road and adjoining areas.
The Sindh government has imposed a health emergency across the province and has directed the authorities to establish control rooms at all the district health offices and hospitals.
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued instructions to ministries, departments, and provincial governments to take all necessary precautionary measures.
The Met Office has forecast isolated heavy and intermittent rains with thunderstorms over the weekend in Karachi Division.
The department also warned that heavy falls could lead to urban flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Nawabshah, Jacobabad, Larkana, and Sukkur districts.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall is expected in the afternoon on Saturday. The average temperature has been recorded at 27 degrees centigrade.
Many parts of the city including North Karachi, Nagan Chowrangi, Sakhi Hasan, Manghopir continue to experience showers. New Karachi, Bufferzone, Shadman Town also received light rain.
Orangi Town, North Karachi, Gulberg, North Nazimabad, Surjani and Gulshan-e—Maymar received cloudbursts. Saddar, I.I. Chundrigar Road and adjoining areas received light rain.
Various parts of Karachi received moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday morning as the new spell continues in the city.
