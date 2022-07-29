LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf MPA Sibtain Khan has been elected as Punjab Assembly speaker, Bol News channel reported on Friday. Voting for the slot of Punjab Assembly speaker was held at the PA, after Parvez Elahi, former speaker, became chief minister .

The PTI and PMLQ had jointly fielded former Leader of Opposition in PA Sibtain Khan, whereas PML-N’s Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar was the opposition’s candidate.

Sibtain received 185 votes and Saif 175 votes, while four votes were rejected.

Both candidates submitted their nomination papers on Thursday, which were approved after scrutiny by the assembly secretary.

The ruling coalition had a strength of 186 MPAs, whereas PMLN, PPP and a few independents constituted 178 members. A tough contest was expected as the polling was held by secret ballot and the PML-N was mulling its strategy to stage an upset.

Advertisement

The session was presided over by Panel of Chairman Waseem Badozai. PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz and Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi were present in the house. Waseem Badozai swore Sibtain in as the speaker.

Also Read PTI submits motion to discuss sale of national assets in Senate ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted a motion in the Senate regarding...

Before the election, Hamza Shahbaz said they had the same number of people as before. He said he was the chief minister of the assembly, but Parvez Elahi was a judicial CM. They would try their best to win the election, he said.

Two polling booths were established. From 1 to 185 members casted their votes in booth No1 and members from 186 to 371 casted their votes in booth No2. During the polling, PPP leader Hassan Murtaza’s condition deteriorated. He requested the presiding officer to get someone to cast his vote.

PML-N polling agents were Tahir Khalil Sindh and Ali Haider Gillani, while PTI’s agents were Mian Aslam Iqbal and Murad Raas.

Former law minister Raja Basharat had tabled a resolution to suspend the rules of business for holding polls for the seat of speaker on Friday afternoon.

Advertisement

The motion was adopted with a majority vote. After reading out the procedure for the election of the new speaker, Badozai adjourned proceedings for Friday afternoon.

Sibtain Khan expressed hope that he would easily win the slot and the PML-N would fail to stage any upset during the polling. He said everyone saw what happened with the letter that the PML-N brought to win the chief minister’s election.

Polling was twice stopped, first for a couple of minutes after ruckus erupted with arrival of PA Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari along with PML-N members, then after Saiful Malook Khokhar snatched the polling book and hurled it into air. Meanwhile, PML-N MPA Rukhsana Kausar took picture of the polling booth.

Presiding Officer Waseem Khan Badozai said PML-N candidate for PA speaker tore four ballot papers and took them with him. Saiful Malook refused to accept the election.

The polling process resumed as the speaker’s chair was surrounded by the assembly security team.

PML-N MPAs chanted slogans before the polling booth. The PML-N has demanded to again hold the election for the PA speaker’s post.

Advertisement

PTI leader Fayyaz Chohan alleged that Hamza Shehbaz tried to rig the election. He said the opposition lost the election.

Meanwhile, no confidence against Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Mir Dost Muhammad Mazari was also moved in the Punjab Assembly.