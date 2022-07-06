Lost climbers Shehroze Kashif, Fazal Ali spotted on Nanga Parbat

Lost climbers Shehroze Kashif and Fazal Ali spotted on Nanga Parbat.

LAHORE: Lost climbers Shehroze Khasif’s father made a last-ditch plea for assistance on Wednesday, asking the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, to save his son and fellow mountaineer Fazal Ali.

In a video message shared on Twitter early this morning, Kashif Salman stated that he had been unable to contact his son since 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and was in need of rescue.

According to Shehroze Kashif’s father, the two climbers are still stranded at 7,350 metres at Nanga Parbat.

Mountaineer Shehroze Kashif has reportedly reached close to camp 3, nevertheless, according to sources at the base camp.

The police have stated that Shehroze and Ali are both safe, and their movement is seen on a telescope from the base camp while more information is pending.

Salman further asserted that Nepalese rescuers had shown a willingness to carry out a rescue mission in exchange for the use of a long-line helicopter.

The 20-year-old mountaineer from Lahore celebrated on July 3 after completing the challenging goal of ascending three of the world’s highest peaks in just 23 days, but she also bemoaned the lack of assistance from the government or the commercial sector of the nation.

The young mountaineer from Pakistan said that the government had promised to support his feat with one million rupees but had instead given him only 450,000.

In a tweet, the record-breaking mountaineer stated that he had become the youngest person to ascend all seven of the world’s highest summits, all of which are higher than 8,000 metres.

His ascent of K2, the second-highest peak in the world, last year made him the youngest mountaineer to do it.

